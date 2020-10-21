Advertisement

Fergus Falls Police report string of vehicle thefts

Fergus Falls Police say this pickup was taken from a business on Oct. 20.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Fergus Falls are asking people to be on the lookout for another stolen vehicle in the city.

Police say the Chevy Silverado, pictured above, was stolen from a business in the 1900 block of West Lincoln Ave. around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The vehicle is a 2004 pewter pickup with a Leer topper and an orange FOX sticker on the back. It has MN plates DCA-201.

Officers say this is the third vehicle theft in the past two-and-a-half weeks.

If you have any information on the theft, call police at 218-998-8555.

