Enticing students to get tested for COVID-19

Local universities are pushing for more students to get tested for COVID-19 as case numbers spike in the Red River Valley. This comes as community members express concern after a Grand Forks testing event was halted after reaching capacity.

“Each week there’s a grand prize of a $250 visa gift card, and then there’s five $100 book store gift cards,” said Matthew Friedmann, NDSU Student Body President.

UND and NDSU have been using incentives, or freebies, to drive more students to COVID-19 testing.

Friedman said he gets tested once a week.

“It’s hard to want to go get tested because a lot of the times we can be asymptomatic and our age demographic, we’re not at a huge risk,” said Friedmann.

Some in the community fear that testing those without symptoms will only add to a growing backlog of COVID investigations, causing more delays in notifying people.

Grand Forks started with 1,500 tests at the event Tuesday and had to shut down three hours early after reaching capacity.

Among the tested: 734 students, 194 staff members, 50 faculty members and 439 from the community.

“I think both people are getting concerned, as they should be about where we are with the covid,” said Jed Shivers, UND Vice President for Finance and Operations.

Jed Shivers and Cara Halgren with UND said they’re continuing to brainstorm ways to get more people to test; adding Grand Forks is hitting records for COVID-19 testing in the state.

“I think it shows the incentives are working to bring people to the events, and we’re hoping that the state notices this and continues to generously focus its testing on resources on Grand Forks County and UND,” said Shivers.

“The other thing is it’s a great way to help support our local economy,” said Cara Halgren, UND Vice President for Student Affairs and Diversity. “We’ve had a lot of positive support from students as well as local retailers to keep this going.”

They said they’re working with the state to become a pilot site for saliva testing, a cheaper approach that can reach more.

“The more testing you do, the more better idea you have of the cases in your community,” said Friedmann.

Another testing event is slated for next Tuesday at UND. No word on whether it will close early if higher volumes show up.

We reached out to the Fargo Cass Public Health on their thoughts about universities' incentives and what the recommendations are for COVID testing.

Here is their official statement:

We continue to encourage the community to practice recommended illness prevention measures for COVID-19 and to self-monitor for symptoms. If individuals are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they should contact their healthcare provider for appropriate guidance on testing.

Regarding testing opportunities through area universities: the universities are responsible for encouraging testing of this population and monitoring of those efforts. University testing was a priority of the Governor this fall due to an increase in positive cases among the college-age population. Our local universities also have established procedures for isolation and/or quarantine of individuals which has been helpful in mitigating spread within the campus setting.

