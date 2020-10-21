Dr. Drew Pinsky, Mental Health And Addiction During COVID

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Drew Pinsky discusses the dramatic rise of mental health issues and addictions due to the stresses of COVID. He touches on the impact of lockdowns and childrens’ susceptibility to catching COVID. You may recognize him from Loveline (MTV), Celebrity Rehab (VH1) and other shows. He’s also a best-selling author.

