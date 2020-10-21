Advertisement

Dr. Drew Pinsky, Mental Health And Addiction During COVID

Dr. Drew Pinsky
Dr. Drew Pinsky(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Drew Pinsky discusses the dramatic rise of mental health issues and addictions due to the stresses of COVID. He touches on the impact of lockdowns and childrens’ susceptibility to catching COVID. You may recognize him from Loveline (MTV), Celebrity Rehab (VH1) and other shows. He’s also a best-selling author.

Dr. Drew Pinsky will discuss the rise of mental health issues and addictions due to the stresses of COVID. You may recognize him from Loveline (MTV), Celebrity Rehab (VH1) and other shows. He's also a best-selling author.

Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

