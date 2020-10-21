City of West Fargo Enacts Mask Strategy

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo is enacting a “Mask Strategy”.

After 30 minutes of discussion, the West Fargo City Commission voted 4 to 1 on implementing the strategy. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. this evening; however, there are no penalties attached. Commissioners say, rather, that wearing a mask in the city is “highly encouraged”.

The New Mask Strategy requires people in West Fargo to wear face-coverings over their mouth and nose in buildings where they may encounter people outside of their household and they are unable to keep 6 feet of distance from them.

They are also required to wear a mask in all outdoor settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside of their household.

It also urgently directs businesses to follow the ND Smart Restart guidelines, which limits customers in their building to 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people.

On Monday, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney issued a Mayoral Mask Mandate within the City of Fargo utilizing emergency powers.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.