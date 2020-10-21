Alvarado blaze leaves garage, cars total loss

ALVARADO, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An early morning blaze left at least three cars and a garage a total loss.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to a fire in Alvarado just after two Wednesday morning to the 100 block of 6th St. where officers say an unattached garage was ‘totally engulfed in flames.’

Officials say while there were propane tanks nearby, at this time they do not appear to have anything to do with the fire, and say none of the tanks exploded. Officials say deputies did wake up neighbors in the area as a precaution one of the tanks did explode.

Investigators also say while there was a wood burning stove inside the garage, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

