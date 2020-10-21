Advertisement

516 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 516 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 more deaths in the state.

In total, 422 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 97 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.35 percent.

There are now 5,974 active cases in North Dakota, with 152 patients hospitalized.

