WFPS says elementary schools planning full re-entry by Nov. 30

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has released a rough timeline of when parents of Pre-K through fifth grade students can expect to go back to in-person learning.

In an email to parents Tuesday afternoon, WFPS says Harwood and Legacy Elementary Schools will be the first two schools in the district to bring students back four days a week. Throughout the month of November, Wednesdays will continue to be an offsite learning day for elementary students. FPS says Harwood and Legacy distributed their re-entry plans to families yesterday, pending authorization of changes to our district Return to Learn plan from the School Board at their October 26 meeting.

All elementary buildings are planning for full, five-day re-entry by Nov. 30.

FPS says while the decision may seem contradictory based on Cass County’s current orange risk level status, ‘Please know that we are making this decision because of the high numbers in the community and the advice from healthcare professionals that returning students to more onsite instruction will reduce the number of transmissible moments in their days, thereby reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If families are uncomfortable returning their children to four days of onsite instruction, the opportunity will exist for them to move to the Virtual Program.’

