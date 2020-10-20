US-Canada Border to remain closed through November 21st
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Americans wanting to head north of the U.S. border won’t be able to do so for a while longer.
Monday, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted out that COVID-19 travel restrictions will remain in place at the U.S.-Canada land border until November 21st.
Blair left open the possibility that it could be further extended to “keep Canadians safe.”
The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed for non-essential travel since March 23rd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.