UPDATE: Woman, child from Rolette County located

Rolette Co. authorities are trying to locate the woman and child.
Rolette Co. authorities are trying to locate the woman and child.(Rolette Co. Sheriff)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE: Ashlee Wiedrich and her son Ashdan Selzler were located Monday night, according to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office. They thank the public for its help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Rolette County are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and boy last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office made the request for help in a Facebook post.

32-year-old Ashlee Wiedrich is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″, 115 lbs.

Authorities say Wiedrich is driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, either dark gray or black, that’s missing a rear window.

They also say Wiedrich should be with her eight-year-old son Ashdan Selzler.

Ashdan has sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighs 80 lbs.

The child was last seen wearing jeans, and a yellow and gray North Face jacket with a blue sweater underneath.

The pair is not considered missing at this time, but deputies are conducting a welfare check.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at: 701-477-5623.

