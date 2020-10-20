Tsunami advisory after 7.5 earthquake near Sand Point, Alaska dropped

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has dropped a tsunami alert, which went from a warning to an advisory after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook 56 miles southeast of Sand Point. The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred just before 1 p.m on Monday.

The tsunami advisory, which was issued around 3 p.m., was in effect for Unimak Pass and Kennedy Entrance in Southwest Alaska.

Waves were estimated to arrive in Sand Point at 1:55 p.m., which saw a 2-foot wave. Cold Bay was expected to see waves at 2:45 p.m. and Kodiak at 2:50 p.m. As of 3:36 p.m. Monday, the largest wave measured was 2.3 feet in Sand Point. King Cove saw a 1.6-foot wave, Nikolski a 0.2-foot wave, Unalaska a 0.3-foot wave and Chignik Bay a 1.1-foot wave.

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes near Sand Point A tsunami advisory is in effect for several Southwest Alaska communities after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook near Sand Point. Alaska's Weather Source Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brings you the latest information. More here: https://bit.ly/3o6pax4 Posted by Alaska's News Source on Monday, October 19, 2020

The Kodiak Emergency Operations Center said it has activated the warning sirens and is monitoring the status of the warning. The EOC said it was not aware of any earthquake damage in Kodiak.

In a Facebook post, the Homer Police Department has asked people in low elevation areas to move to higher ground, including the evacuation sites at Homer High School, West Homer Elementary School, Faith Lutheran Church, Paul Banks Elementary School and United Methodist Church.

Some schools outside Homer in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District are evacuating. In a tweet, the KPBSD said the community of Kachemak-Selo is being evacuated to Razdolna School, both Nanwalek School and Port Graham are being moved to higher ground and the community of Seldovia is being evacuated to Susan B. English School.

“Right now, with everybody evacuating, it’s really important they wear masks and keep a little bit of distance because we’ve got high risk down in the southern Kenai Peninsula now too,” KPBSD Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff said of COVID-19 precautions during the evacuation.

Several large aftershocks have been reported near Sand Point after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake. USGS has recorded five magnitude 5.2 to 5.9 earthquakes in the hour following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake for a total of 10 aftershocks near Sand Point Monday afternoon.

This is the second-largest earthquake in Alaska since the 7.1 recorded in Anchorage in November of 2018. This is the second large earthquake Southwest Alaska has seen in the second half of 2020. In July, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska, which also prompted tsunami warnings for the area.

Candace Nielsen was in her home in Cold Bay, Alaska when the earthquake started on Monday. She and her three children huddled underneath a table as Nielsen tried to comfort her daughter, who she says was traumatized from the earthquake in July.

The tsunami warning has been downgraded to a tsunami advisory, but aftershocks keep hitting communities near Sand Point after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake Monday afternoon. Here's what the 7.5 earthquake looked like in Cold Bay. #tsunami #Alaska #earthquake Story: https://bit.ly/35tKIeT Posted by Alaska's News Source on Monday, October 19, 2020

“We are getting very accustomed to these earthquakes, and I’ve learned to just accept that this is what we have to endure when we decide to live between volcanoes and an active plate, the ring of fire,” Nielsen said.

Later on Monday, the advisory was extended to Hawaii as tsunami waves from the Alaska earthquake were recorded on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii, however, the advisory has dropped for all locations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.