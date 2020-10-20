Train crashes into semi near Valley City, driver cited

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver is facing a citation after he didn’t stop for a train, causing a crash near Valley City.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 15 around 4:25 p.m., Bruce Dodd was driving a semi with a trailer across train tracks north on 120th Ave. SE when a train was coming.

Authorities say Dodd tried to beat the train across the tracks, but the train smashed into the back of the semi.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, but Dodd was given a citation for failure to yield.

