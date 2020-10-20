Person dead following fiery rollover crash in North Dakota

NEAR NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a rollover crash that ended with the car starting on fire.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Jeep was going north on Co. Rd. 14 near New Rockford when the driver hit both ditches, vaulted over an approach and then rolled. At some point in the crash, the vehicle started on fire.

When authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The crash report shows the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver will be identified at a later time.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.