Over 1,000 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state.

In total, 412 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 161 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 19.68 percent.

There are now 6,032 active cases in North Dakota, with 145 patients hospitalized.

