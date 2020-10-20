Advertisement

North Dakota unemployment rates drops in last two months

In June, Nevada added 98,900 jobs over the month and the unemployment rate declined from 25.3 percent in May to 15 percent.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% in August to 3.8% in September, nearly half that of the national rate.

Job Service North Dakota said there were 4,432 fewer unemployed people between the two months. The state unemployment rate in September 2019 was two percentage points lower than the current rate.

Officials say the national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 7.7 percent. It was 8.5 percent the prior month and 3.3 percent the prior year.

