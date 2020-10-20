NDDoH, public health units have backlog of COVID-19 case investigations
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health issued a statement via Twitter Tuesday saying:
“NDDoH and local public health units are currently experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, causing a delay in calls. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate and inform any close contacts you’ve had that they should get tested!”
