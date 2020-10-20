Mayor Tim Mahoney issues mask mandate in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo is under a mask mandate.

It went into effect late Monday afternoon after being announced by Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Every person in the City of Fargo must wear a face covering over the mouth and nose while indoors where you may come into contact with people outside of your household and you cannot stay six feet apart.

“I think it’s a good idea with the rate that cases are going up in Fargo,” Allie Geiger of Fargo said.

This includes bars, restaurants, and businesses in Fargo.

You must also wear a mask outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible.

“If it’s going to help people then you might as well just wear it,” Tiara Zerface of Fargo said. “It’s not that hard to wear.”

Recently, Fargo city leaders narrowly turned out a mask mandate with the mayor casting the deciding vote.

This time around, there was no vote. The mayor utilized emergency powers. Mayor Mahoney saying it’s not about science, not politics, this is our community’s health.

Not everyone is keen on the idea.

“I just feel like this is getting out of hand, and I think a lot of America agrees,” Zach Stolp of Fargo said.

“To wear and have a mask mandate is going to create more problems and more illness and is going to result in really a greater division in the community,” Glenn Knutson of Fargo said.

Despite the mayoral mask mandate, there is no penalty for those not following it. At least two commissioners are saying more needs to be done.

“I’m thinking we are probably at the point where we need to put some enforcement with it,” City Commissioner Arlette Preston said.

“If this doesn’t satisfy the need in the community, we have to be prepared to put enforcement in,” City Commissioner John Strand said.

The mandate will remain in effect until lifted by the mayor or changed or terminated by a majority of city commissioners.

