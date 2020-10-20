Advertisement

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

In this July 27, 2020 photo provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service; DIVIDS, U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, left, speaks to Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, MARFOREUR/AF during a visit to Morόn Air Base, Spain. The Marines said in a brief statement Tuesday, Oct. 20, that Neary was relieved of command on Monday.
In this July 27, 2020 photo provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service; DIVIDS, U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, left, speaks to Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, MARFOREUR/AF during a visit to Morόn Air Base, Spain. The Marines said in a brief statement Tuesday, Oct. 20, that Neary was relieved of command on Monday.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tawanya Norwood via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps has removed a two-star general from command of Marine forces in Europe and Africa based on an investigation into allegations that he used a racial slur during a training event, officials said Tuesday.

The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary of command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Germany, was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.

“Neary was relieved due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” the Marines said in a brief written statement. Neary had assumed command in July.

A Marine spokesman, Maj. Eric Flanagan, said separately that Berger acted on the basis of what had been determined in an official investigation of the allegation that Neary had used a racial slur. Details of those findings have not been disclosed.

The Stars and Strips newspaper reported earlier this month that the Marines had confirmed they were investigating an allegation that Neary had used a derogatory term for Black people in the presence of other Marines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

National

California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

National

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly.

News

Couple urging early and in-person voting after problem at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
One couple is urging you to vote early *and* in person--- after they say they went to the polls yesterday, but were told a mail-in ballot had already been submitted.

National

US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

WFPS says elementary schools planning full re-entry by Nov. 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
West Fargo Public Schools has released a rough timeline of when parents of Pre-K through fifth grade students can expect to go back to in-person learning.