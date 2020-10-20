Advertisement

Judge orders speedy release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered the speedy release of transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Tuesday that the 2016 transcripts of two days of depositions of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should be released publicly as soon as is practicable.

A day earlier, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Preska properly decided that the transcripts should be unsealed.

Lawyers for Maxwell had argued that they should remain sealed in part to protect her right to a fair trial in July on charges that she helped Epstein recruit and attack teenage girls in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

National

California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

National

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly.

News

Couple urging early and in-person voting after problem at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
One couple is urging you to vote early *and* in person--- after they say they went to the polls yesterday, but were told a mail-in ballot had already been submitted.

National

US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

WFPS says elementary schools planning full re-entry by Nov. 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
West Fargo Public Schools has released a rough timeline of when parents of Pre-K through fifth grade students can expect to go back to in-person learning.