Advertisement

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

It will air through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Halloween tradition will be a bit different this year.

For the first time ever, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on broadcast television.

AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1 through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website.

Subscribers to AppleTV+ can watch the shows outside of those times.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first aired in 1966.

The streaming service also tells viewers to “get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season,” including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

There will also be free viewing windows for those two shows.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

National

California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

National

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly.

News

Couple urging early and in-person voting after problem at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
One couple is urging you to vote early *and* in person--- after they say they went to the polls yesterday, but were told a mail-in ballot had already been submitted.

National

US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

WFPS says elementary schools planning full re-entry by Nov. 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
West Fargo Public Schools has released a rough timeline of when parents of Pre-K through fifth grade students can expect to go back to in-person learning.