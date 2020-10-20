Impact on local businesses, penalties with city-wide mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney issued a policy requiring everyone to wear a face-covering within the city.

“We have had a handful of people that have gone out of their way to be disrespectful,” said Josie Danz, Manager of Zandbroz Variety in downtown Fargo.

She said her store has required masks for months, thankful that face coverings are now enforced city-wide.

“I feel like a lot of our customers are going to be really grateful for it just because leading up to it we’ve had a lot of people tell us that they will only shop at places that have a mandate,” said Danz.

She said not everyone has been compliant, seeing her fair share of people making a big fuss.

“If they choose not to leave, they can be arrested for criminal trespass,” said Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police.

Schindeldecker said you can’t be fined for not wearing a face-covering in an indoor public setting unless you refuse to leave a business that tells you to.

If you don’t leave, the business can call the police, giving you the last chance to put on a face-covering; if you don’t comply, you’ll be arrested, appear in court and possibly get a $500 fine.

Business owners said they’re still willing to work with those who don’t want to cover up.

“To those individuals, we’ve just told them that we’re available online for their orders or anything they may need, and we’re happy to take orders over the phone,” said Danz.

“Be respectful of these business owners that are trying to do the right thing and follow this mandate and just wear that mask,” said Schindeldecker.

Businesses said they’re willing to deal with the backlash because they say it’s the right thing to do.

The City of West Fargo said they would be meeting tomorrow at 6 p.m. to discuss the possibility of having a mask mandate there.



