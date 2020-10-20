Advertisement

Governor Tim Walz authorizes emergency assistance for three Minnesota counties

Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz takes questions about the state's budget forecast which was released Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for three Minnesota counties.

Cass, Kittson, and Marshall counties sustained substantive damage caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, flooding, and damaging winds between July 15 and July 17.

The storms caused extensive damage to public infrastructure across all three counties, including road washouts and damage to utilities.

The State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75 percent of eligible costs, which totals an estimated $114,169 for all three counties. The individual counties would be responsible for the remaining 25 percent. 

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Cass, Kittson, and Marshall county officials to provide this assistance as directed by the Governor.

