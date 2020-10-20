Five-vehicle crash kills two people in central Minnesota

NEAR LITTLE FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A multi-vehicle crash in central Minnesota killed two people and led to serious injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Monday, Oct. 19 on Hwy. 10 south of Little Falls.

The crash report says a 19-year-old man from Wanamingo, MN went across the median and crashed into four other vehicles.

The teen driver has serious injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud hospital. His passenger, a 21-year-old man also from Wanamingo died in the crash.

A 61-year-old woman from Little Falls, MN was a passenger in one of the vehicles hit by the teen driver, she died in that crash as well.

Everyone else involved in the crash either has serious or non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen driver and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash report says alcohol was not involved.

