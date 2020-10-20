Advertisement

Driving safely on snow covered roadways

For starters, let someone know where you are going, always have a full tank of gas and have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a dusting of snow to make your drive to or from work a dangerous one.

This happened just last Friday with dozens of crashes in the area.

North Dakota Department of Transportation has released tips to promote driving safely on show covered roadways.

According to NDDOT, before you leave one place to head to another, let someone know where you are going.

This person should know your exact route and expected arrival time.

If something was to happen to you, this person would know where you are.

Make sure to always have a full tank of gas.

Turn on your lights so you and those driving around you can see.

Make sure to have your taillights and brake lights cleaned off.

Slow down and do not press on your brakes; slamming too hard on them will cause your vehicle to slide.

Each vehicle should have a winter survival kit with warm clothing, shoes or boots, a shovel and at least three days of food.

If your vehicle gets stuck, stay inside.

Many deaths happen when people venture outside during these conditions.

Always make sure to have your phone charger and fully charged cell phone.

Your cell phone will not do you any good if it runs out of battery.

