Advertisement

Deer mortality caused by EHD allows whitetail hunters to seek refunds

(WTAP)
By Jordin Roberts
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to continuing reports of white-tailed deer mortality in western North Dakota caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the state Game and Fish Department is allowing hunters with whitetail licenses in 12 units the option of returning those licenses for refunds.

The applicable units for refunds are: 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

Hunters who return their licenses will have their bonus points restored, if applicable, to the same number of points prior to the 2020 deer gun lottery.

More than 9,000 white-tailed deer license holders are eligible for license refunds.

The last time Game and Fish made license refunds was during the 2011 EHD outbreak.

Bruce Stillings, big game supervisor, said the decision is based on evidence of moderate to significant white-tailed deer losses in some areas that might affect hunting success in those locations. “While we first received reports of isolated deer deaths in August, loss of deer to this disease appears to have extended into October and covers a large area of western North Dakota,” he added. “Fortunately, the current weather pattern is colder than average temperatures with below freezing conditions during the night which will likely end this year’s outbreak.”

EHD, a naturally occurring virus that is spread by a biting midge, is almost always fatal to infected white-tailed deer, while mule deer do not usually die from the disease. The first hard freeze typically kills the midge that carries and transfers the EHD virus, which will slow or halt the spread of the disease.

Before deciding to turn in a license, Stillings urges whitetail license holders to make local contacts to find out the extent of mortality in their hunting area, “The whitetail population has not been decimated and in many areas a good harvest is still needed.” Large portions of affected units had no reports of whitetail deaths.

White-tailed deer license holders who want a refund must mail their tag, along with a note requesting a refund due to EHD, to the Game and Fish Department’s Bismarck office no later than Nov. 5.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Over 1,000 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state

News

Tribes make new moves to stop Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pipeline operator Energy Transfer and the Army Corps of Engineers both maintain the pipeline is safe. They have have until Nov. 20 to file a formal response.

Valley Today

Train crashes into semi near Valley City, driver cited

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Authorities say the driver tried to beat the train across the tracks, but the train smashed into the back of the semi.

Valley Today

Five-vehicle crash kills two people in central Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The teen driver and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash report says alcohol was not involved.

Valley Today

Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Authorities did not provide a photo of the missing teen.

Latest News

Valley Today

Person dead following fiery rollover crash in North Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
When authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Valley Today

US-Canada Border to remain closed through November 21st

Updated: 6 hours ago
Americans wanting to head north of the U.S. border won’t be able to do so for a while longer.

News

Valley Today KVLY - Oct. 20th

Updated: 6 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 20

Updated: 6 hours ago
Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 1

Updated: 13 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Mask Mandate now in effect in the city of Fargo

Updated: 13 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD