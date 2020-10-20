Couple urging early and in-person voting after problem at the polls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Richard and Carol Schmidt spend most of their time in sunny Florida, mostly to get away from blustery days like today. However, the couple says they only headed back south at the beginning of October, which caused a lot of confusion when Richard went to vote Monday morning.

“They said, ‘Well, you’re already filled out a ballot. On September 24 a ballot was sent to you and on September 29 it was returned.’ And I said, ‘Well that was pretty hard because I was in North Dakota at that particular time!’" Schmidt said.

Schmidt says he was soon provided a provisional ballot, and was told that ballot would be what’s counted. Schmidt says he’s glad he ran into this problem now instead of on Election Day when voting officials will likely be bombarded with several other issues.

“With this contentious election that we have this year with all of the mail-ins and all the back and forth, everything going on, if it happened to me, how many other people are going to have issues also?” Schmidt said.

Cass County officials say while a problem like Schmidt’s is unlikely to happen again, if it does, that voter would also be given a provisional ballot and the issue would have be resolved before it could be counted.

Local officials also point out if you vote by mail, you’re now able to track your ballot to see where it’s at in the process. For North Dakota residents click here. For Minnesota residents click here.

Schmidt says if you’re able this is the year to vote early and in person to avoid or fix any hiccups before it’s too late.

“It doesn’t make any difference who you’re voting for, it’s important," Schmidt said.

