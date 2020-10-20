Advertisement

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

The FAA doesn’t require masks, but most airlines do
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - The CDC is strongly recommending that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear masks, but it’s still stopping short of requiring face coverings to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is still being transmitted in the U.S. and internationally through travel.

The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

All leading U.S. airlines require passengers other than small children to wear masks during flights, but enforcement can be spotty.

The Federal Aviation Administration has declined to require masks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

