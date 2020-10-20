UPDATE: Cass County Electric Cooperative reports all accounts have been restored
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Electric Cooperative reports all accounts have been restored. The outage was caused by a tree branch weighed down by wet snow.
ORIGINAL: The Cass County Electric Cooperative reports around 785 members along S. University Dr. and south of 64th Ave. S. are currently experiencing a power outage.
Crews are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. Updates will be issued as more information is received.
