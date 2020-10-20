UPDATE: Cass County Electric Cooperative reports all accounts have been restored

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Electric Cooperative reports all accounts have been restored. The outage was caused by a tree branch weighed down by wet snow.

ORIGINAL: The Cass County Electric Cooperative reports around 785 members along S. University Dr. and south of 64th Ave. S. are currently experiencing a power outage.

Crews are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. Updates will be issued as more information is received.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.