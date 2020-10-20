Advertisement

UPDATE: Cass County Electric Cooperative reports all accounts have been restored

Around 785 CCEC members without power
Around 785 CCEC members without power(Cass County Electric Cooperative)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Electric Cooperative reports all accounts have been restored. The outage was caused by a tree branch weighed down by wet snow.

ORIGINAL: The Cass County Electric Cooperative reports around 785 members along S. University Dr. and south of 64th Ave. S. are currently experiencing a power outage.

Crews are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. Updates will be issued as more information is received.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 20 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Couple urging early and in-person voting after problem at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
One couple is urging you to vote early *and* in person--- after they say they went to the polls yesterday, but were told a mail-in ballot had already been submitted.

Latest News

News

WFPS says elementary schools planning full re-entry by Nov. 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
West Fargo Public Schools has released a rough timeline of when parents of Pre-K through fifth grade students can expect to go back to in-person learning.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 20 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 20 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 20 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY