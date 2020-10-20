Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing teenager.

15-year-old Kendall Thompson was last seen on Monday, Oct. 19 and police say it appears they left the area voluntarily, authorities believe Kendall may be in the Detroit Lakes, MN area.

Kendall is about 6′1″, 310 lbs with brown eyes and short brown hair. Kendall was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red writing on it, Nike flip-flops and grey sweatpants.

Authorities did not provide a photo of the missing teen.

