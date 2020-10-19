UPDATE: Cause and damage estimate of apartment complex fire released
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department has determined the cause of the October 11 apartment complex fire at 910 33rd Ave. North.
The fire, which started just before 3 a.m., was the result of improperly discarded smoking materials located on a third floor balcony.
The Fire Marshal says the fire extended from the balcony into the building and attic space, with fire damage estimated to be $850,000.
