Advertisement

UPDATE: Cause and damage estimate of apartment complex fire released

Crews battle overnight fire in Fargo
Crews battle overnight fire in Fargo
By Nathan Hopper
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department has determined the cause of the October 11 apartment complex fire at 910 33rd Ave. North.

The fire, which started just before 3 a.m., was the result of improperly discarded smoking materials located on a third floor balcony.

The Fire Marshal says the fire extended from the balcony into the building and attic space, with fire damage estimated to be $850,000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Mask Mandate now in effect in the city of Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

POVnow

Mayor Tim Mahoney issues mask mandate in Fargo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Fargo Mayor Mahoney issued a city-wide mask mandate and the city council meeting this evening. The mandate comes with no enforcement.

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4