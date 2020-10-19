Thousands fill out ballots early in Cass Co.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Thousands living in Cass County are taking advantage of early voting before the November 3rd election.

Officials said they had 2,000 people filling out ballots before noon Monday.

After months of bitter and political campaigning, those living in Cass County are eager for the finish line with next month’s election.

“I haven’t trusted our government for a long time, and I want to make a change,” said DeAnn Sather from Fargo. “I want to see if I can make it better.”

“I just think because people want to be heard, they’re tired of all this stuff,” said Robin Schwartz. "They’re not fixing this country. I think a lot of people are going to come out.

From today until October 24th, you can vote at the Ramada on 13th Avenue S, DoubleTree by Hilton in West Fargo and the Fargodome on University Dr N from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m.

