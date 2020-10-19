Advertisement

Records: Suspect used AR-15 in Moorhead drive-by shooting

Tyminderious Hays
Tyminderious Hays(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against a a man police say is responsible for a drive-by shooting in Moorhead on Oct. 16.

20-year-old Tyminderious Hayes is charged with three counts of felony attempted murder and using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting.

Documents say officers were called to the 900 block of 23rd Ave. S. just after 5:30 Friday evening for a shooting and found a male victim with one gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The victim told officers he was shot by Hayes while in his vehicle. The victim said he saw Hayes driving toward him at a high rate of speed before Hayes started shooting at him.

Moorhead Police say they recovered five shell casings in the roadway near the victim’s car.

Hayes was arrested Saturday after the Red River Valley SWAT executed a search warrant at a Fargo home where officers located the rifle, a handgun and ammunition.

Documents say Hayes admitted to shooting his rifle at the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. His injuries were non-life threatening, but documents say the bullet struck a bone and caused several fractures.

