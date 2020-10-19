October already North Dakota’s deadliest month from COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

October already has become North Dakota’s deadliest month from COVID-19, as the number of cases continue to surge in the state that has become among the nation’s hotspots for coronavirus spread.

North Dakota reported 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with five new deaths.

Of the 716 reported, 131 come from Cass County.

This brings the active case count in the state to 5,652.

The daily positivity rate is 10.37%.

The death toll stands at 404.

25,922 people have recovered to date.

