No more library late fines at Fergus Falls Public Library

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Public Library is no longer charging late fines.

The board and staff have spent months researching and discussing the issue of fines. After several board meeting deliberations, it became clear that eliminating fines would be in the best interest of the public and the library.

The library says its resources should be accessible to the widest possible range of users.

