Advertisement

NASA, Nokia putting 4G network on the moon

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is announcing plans to establish a 4G network on the moon as part of the agency’s goal to build a lunar base and eventually sustain a human presence there.

Nokia’s Bell Labs was given a $14 million grant to help with the project. The network will help with data transmission and communications, including the control of lunar rovers, navigation on the moon’s surface and video streaming.

NASA says 4G could provide more reliable, longer-distance communication than the current radio standards in place on the moon.

Like on Earth, the 4G network will eventually be upgraded to 5G.

The 4G network on Earth is supported by giant cell towers with enormous power generators and radios, but Bell Labs helped create small cell technology that’s more limited in range but uses far less power than traditional cell towers.

That small cell tech is currently being deployed for 5G networks across the world.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1,632 new Covid cases and 5 more deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,632 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5 additional deaths

National

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

National

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Each of the Van Halen guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

News

662 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 662 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Latest News

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

National

Trump suggests he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia, Donald Trump suggested he might.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.