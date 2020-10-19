More flu clinics being offered in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - More flu clinics are being offered in Otter Tail County.

The next one will be offered on Thursday, October 22nd, at the New York Mills Building.

Another clinic will be held at the Government Services Center in Fergus Falls on Friday, October 23rd, and next Wednesday, October 28th.

For more information and to set an appointment, click here.

