Man identified in Moorhead suspicious death investigation

Death Investigation
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police have identified the man involved in a suspicious death investigation from over the weekend.

Police say 37-year-old Lee Folden, of Moorhead, died Oct. 18 at his home at 415 18 St. S.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call just before three Sunday morning. While investigating, officers located Folden trapped under a vehicle in the driveway. The Moorhead Fire Department extricated Folden from underneath the vehicle, where he was declared deceased.

Police say Folden’s body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Moorhead Police say no one is currently in custody and no one is being sought after.

