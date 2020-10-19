Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers, has died at age 100.

Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr says Hartman died Sunday while surrounded by family.

Hartman’s first newspaper column was published in 1945.

He kept up his age-defying pace even after his 100th birthday party on March 15 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hartman continued to write three columns per week for the Star Tribune, four during football season, and served as a co-host of the Sunday morning “Sports Huddle” show for Minneapolis station WCCO-AM.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.