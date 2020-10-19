Advertisement

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

Today a hearing took place for the 4 former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.
Today a hearing took place for the 4 former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A Minnesota judge has rejected a prosecution request to put a 48-hour hold on filings in the criminal cases of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said that a natural lag in the court filing system gives prosecutors sufficient time to see filings and ask that they be sealed by the court before they are available to the public.

The state’s request this week came after defense attorneys sought to introduce evidence, including body-camera video, from a 2019 arrest involving Floyd.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1,632 new Covid cases and 5 more deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,632 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5 additional deaths

News

662 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 662 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state

News

NDT - Powerful, Inspiring Powerlifter - October 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Courts Plus Community Halloween Carnival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community Halloween Carnival at Courts Plus Community Fitness in Fargo is canceled this year.

Valley Today

South Dakota man gets probation in eagle trafficking case

Updated: 3 hours ago
A South Dakota man accused in a widespread case involving the illegal trafficking of eagles and other protected birds has been sentenced to five years of probation and order to pay thousands of dollars to a wildlife group.

Latest News

Valley Today

October already North Dakota’s deadliest month from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
October already has become North Dakota’s deadliest month from COVID-19, as the number of cases continue to surge in the state that has become among the nation’s hotspots for coronavirus spread.

Valley Today

Some in North Dakota wish for tougher virus attack by governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota’s status as one of the hottest spots in the nation for the coronavirus has prompted some sharp questions about Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s stressing individual responsibility over mandates and enforcement actions.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

Updated: 5 hours ago
Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers, has died at age 100.

Valley Today

Inmate found dead in OTC jail identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Fergus Falls Daily Journal says 41-year-old Derek Sweere of Perham was found dead in his cell Oct. 16. The Journal also reports Sweere died of suicide.