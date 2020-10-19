Inmate found dead in OTC jail identified

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A man jailed in connection to a murder in Perham, MN has been identified as the person found dead in an Otter Tail County Jail cell.

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal says 41-year-old Derek Sweere of Perham was found dead in his cell Oct. 16. The Journal also reports Sweere died of suicide.

Sweere was in jail on a murder charge for a grizzly situation that unfolded where police say Sweere stabbed his roommate in the eyes and then shot him 15 times.

No other information about the jail death investigation is being released at this time. Our original reporting on the murder investigation is below.

