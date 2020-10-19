Advertisement

High schooler accused of faking kidnapping during Zoom class

By WJLA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - A prank by a Maryland high school student and friends led to school staff calling police after a masked man waving what appeared to be a gun was seen on his Zoom call.

An 11th grade male student at Quince Orchard High School activated his computer camera Thursday morning during a virtual, honors modern world history class. Two other men appeared in frame, one wearing a black ski mask and waving what appeared to be a gun.

School staff contacted police and requested a welfare check.

Officers went to the student’s home, where they learned the masked man was the teenager’s friend and the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Principal Beth Thomas called the prank a “serious incident” in a community message. She asked parents to talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during this new world of virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1,632 new Covid cases and 5 more deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,632 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5 additional deaths

National

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

National

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Each of the Van Halen guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

News

662 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 662 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Latest News

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

National

Trump suggests he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia, Donald Trump suggested he might.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.