FPS: Full in-person learning plans to be considered at next meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a Monday morning meeting with district’s COVID-19 task force, FPS says changes will not be made to student’s learning yet.

FPS says elementary students will still be start in-person instruction four days per week starting next week, Oct. 26. Meanwhile, both middle and high school students will stay in the hybrid model.

At the committee’s next meeting on Nov. 2, FPS says the committee will begin focusing on what is needed in our schools to reach level five, full in-person learning, and under what conditions. Draft plans will be reviewed and discussed so the committee can vote on timelines to return to in-person instruction. FPS says plans will be dependent upon positive cases in schools, the district’s ability to carry out protocols, and the ability to fill substitute positions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.