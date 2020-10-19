Advertisement

FPS: Full in-person learning plans to be considered at next meeting

High school and middle school students will be the ones on distance learning while the elementary students will stay on a hybrid learning model. This temporary change is set to last for two weeks.
High school and middle school students will be the ones on distance learning while the elementary students will stay on a hybrid learning model. This temporary change is set to last for two weeks.(Fargo Public Schools)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a Monday morning meeting with district’s COVID-19 task force, FPS says changes will not be made to student’s learning yet.

FPS says elementary students will still be start in-person instruction four days per week starting next week, Oct. 26. Meanwhile, both middle and high school students will stay in the hybrid model.

At the committee’s next meeting on Nov. 2, FPS says the committee will begin focusing on what is needed in our schools to reach level five, full in-person learning, and under what conditions. Draft plans will be reviewed and discussed so the committee can vote on timelines to return to in-person instruction. FPS says plans will be dependent upon positive cases in schools, the district’s ability to carry out protocols, and the ability to fill substitute positions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Mask Mandate now in effect in the city of Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

UPDATE: Cause and damage estimate of apartment complex fire released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nathan Hopper
The Fargo Fire Dept. has announced a cause and damage estimates for a north Fargo apartment complex fire

POVnow

Mayor Tim Mahoney issues mask mandate in Fargo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Fargo Mayor Mahoney issued a city-wide mask mandate and the city council meeting this evening. The mandate comes with no enforcement.

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4