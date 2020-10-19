Advertisement

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

By TERRY SPENCER
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

A couple stands in line as rain falls on voters waiting for the precinct to open, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Miami. Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday. With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates in order to win the White House.
A couple stands in line as rain falls on voters waiting for the precinct to open, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Miami. Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday. With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates in order to win the White House.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening. One county had to close an early voting sites after the elections supervisor and an employee tested positive for the coronavirus and another county had its website go down.

In Miami, Aldo Rodriguez, 62, lined up early to be near the front of the line and waited in heavy rain to cast his ballot for Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. He said he voted early and in person to make sure his ballot gets counted.

Biden “was already in the government before when he was vice president, and he knows pretty much how the country was running and hopefully he’ll get it back the same way it was,” Rodriguez said. “No fighting against any colors or races, we are all the same. ...We shouldn’t have this bickering against each other.”

In Orlando, some voters cast their ballots at the arena used by the NBA’s Magic, where coach Steve Clifford assisted poll workers. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning’s arena and the NFL’s Tampa Buccaneers stadium are also being used as early voting sites as sports teams around the country have been encouraging voters to turn out.

“I felt like I was a player. I just had to make the right decisions,” said Anton Versch, 30, after he cast his ballot. A Trump voter who works in the pharmaceutical industry, Versch said his main issue is “freedom,” particularly of speech and the right to bear arms.

“We should be able to do the most that we are allowed to do, as long as we aren’t infringing on anybody’s rights or liberties,” Versch said.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates but especially so for Trump, who moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year. A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over Biden.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will visit Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday to encourage her party’s voters to cast early ballots. Trump will visit Florida on Friday after visiting last week.

Under state law, counties can offer up to two weeks of early voting and many do, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and other population centers. Large counties offer multiple sites and all counties allow those who have received mail-in ballots to drop them off. The latest a county can start early voting is Saturday.

About 2.5 million mail-in ballots have already been cast, with Democrats returning 1.2 million and Republicans about 758,000 as of Monday morning. Non-affiliated voters and third-party members make up the rest. The number of mail-in votes is already approaching the 2.7 million cast in 2016 when Republicans had a 70,000-vote margin on returns. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 113,000 votes. No Republican has won the presidency without winning Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

Florida Republicans have said they aren’t worried about the mail-in gap, believing any advantage Biden gets will be swamped by Trump supporters casting in-person ballots starting this week and on Election Day. They believe Democrats are “cannibalizing” their own votes — moving in-person voters to mail-in without increasing their overall support. They point to their increased voter registration, which narrowed the Democrats' lead to 134,000, down 327,000 four years ago.

In Orange County, the home of Orlando, the elections supervisor’s website was unavailable Monday morning because of a problem with its domain. Supervisor Bill Cowles said there was no issue with hacking, and it didn’t impact voting.

In the Panhandle, Okaloosa County Elections Supervisor Paul Lux announced that he and an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus. That resulted in the closure of the early voting site at the county’s main office, but four other sites remained open. The Republican-dominated county has approximately 150,000 voters.

Some elections in Florida have been won on the thinnest of margins, becoming the center of intense focus during recounts of ballots — including the 2000 presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore. The recount drew a chaotic slew of court challenges that ultimately ended with U.S. Supreme Court halting further recounting, deciding the race for Bush.

Elections officials are predicting that between mail-in ballots and early voting, about 70% of the ballots expected will be cast before Election Day. The state allows those ballots to be processed, but the actual count remains secret until after the polls close Nov. 3.

Counties must end early voting by Nov. 1. Mail-in ballots, with few exceptions, must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

___

AP reporter Mike Schneider in Orlando and photographers Lynne Sladky and Marta Lavandier in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1,632 new Covid cases and 5 more deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,632 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5 additional deaths

National

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

National

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Each of the Van Halen guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

News

662 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 662 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

National

Trump suggests he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia, Donald Trump suggested he might.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.