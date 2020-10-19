Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for those responsible for burglaries

burglary
burglary(WCAX)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the responsible individual(s) in three residential burglaries that took place on Lost River Road in Horace.

It happened between October 14th and 15th. It appears a suspect has a significant cut to one or both of their hands and may have been traveling on a bicycle.

Contact Detective Greg Smith at 701-241-5884 if you have any information. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office number is 701-241-5800.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Mask Mandate now in effect in the city of Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 19 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

UPDATE: Cause and damage estimate of apartment complex fire released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nathan Hopper
The Fargo Fire Dept. has announced a cause and damage estimates for a north Fargo apartment complex fire

POVnow

Mayor Tim Mahoney issues mask mandate in Fargo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Fargo Mayor Mahoney issued a city-wide mask mandate and the city council meeting this evening. The mandate comes with no enforcement.

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 19 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4