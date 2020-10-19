Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for those responsible for burglaries

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the responsible individual(s) in three residential burglaries that took place on Lost River Road in Horace.

It happened between October 14th and 15th. It appears a suspect has a significant cut to one or both of their hands and may have been traveling on a bicycle.

Contact Detective Greg Smith at 701-241-5884 if you have any information. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office number is 701-241-5800.

