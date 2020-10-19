Advertisement

8-year-old boy shot and killed in Arkansas domestic dispute

By Chris Luther
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Helena-West Helena are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night.

The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight, WMC reported.

The boy’s mother says she is heartbroken.

“I couldn’t do nothing but cry,” Lena Hollins, mother of the boy who died, said. “I’ve been crying all day, I haven’t been sleeping.”

Lena Hollins says she wasn’t able to see her son, 8-year-old Keishun Hollins, one last time to say goodbye before he died Saturday night.

Hollins said over FaceTime that her son was visiting her sister in Helena-West Helena when she got into an argument with her boyfriend.

Police say Hollins' sister grabbed the children, put them in the car, and was trying to leave when 23-year-old Hector Garcia Lopez shot through the car window, hitting Keishun Hollins in the neck. He later died in the hospital.

“My son is not here,” Hollins said. “I can’t bring him back. That’s what hurts the most.”

Hollins says her son loved sports and had dreams of playing football.

“All of his teachers and classmates love him because he was so energetic. He was friendly,” Hollins said.

She says she moved her family from Helena-West Helena to Horn Lake to get a better life for her kids.

“I wanted him to be somewhere in life. I didn’t want him to be like other boys that’s in the streets with guns and stuff. That’s why I moved away from there,” Hollins said, “to get them away from that.”

Lopez turned himself in and will be charged Monday with capital murder, aggravated assault and two counts of attempted murder, according to police.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith says this is the second homicide related to domestic violence in Helena-West Helena in the past two weeks.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith says there’s been a 45% increase in domestic violence cases.

“And I want to know why he took my child,” Hollins said. “Why? Why did he shoot my child? My child didn’t do nothing. He was so sweet.”

Smith said officers questioned Lopez Sunday and are currently looking for the murder weapon.

Smith says he will be asking for a $1 million or $2 million bond for Lopez when he appears before a judge Monday.

