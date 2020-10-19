662 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 662 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more deaths in the state.

In total, 408 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 218 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.17 percent.

There are now 5,837 active cases in North Dakota, with 153 patients hospitalized.

