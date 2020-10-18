Advertisement

Several Snow Chances This Week

Cool temps remain
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SUNDAY: Remaining chilly. Mainly cloudy. Highs again only in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air remains next week. Temperatures start off in the teens Monday morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of snow comes on Tuesday. Some measurable snow possible outside of the valley/lower elevations.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies remain for Wednesday, with the chance of some spotty snow showers developing later in the day. Highs remain in the 30s with a few low 40s, with overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. Thursday again brings the chance of snow, with highs again only in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet weather are expected as we move toward the end of the next business week. Temperatures stay below average, with most only warming into the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND: Very cold start to Saturday. Remaining cold in the afternoon. Slight chance of a snow shower. Another cold day Sunday. Chance of snow.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold start. Slight chance of snow. Low: 21. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow/mix. Low: 24. High: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Low: 27. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow/mix. Low: 28. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 40.

SATURDAY: Cold. Low: 18. High: 32.

SUNDAY: Cold with a chance of snow. Low: 19. High: 31.

10/17/2020 SNOW REPORTS

PARK RAPIDS 4.0 IN

5 N LAKE GEORGE 3.8 IN

15.3 NW PARK RAPIDS MN 3.1 IN

OTTERTAIL MN 3.0 IN

ADA 3.0 IN

CALLAWAY 3.0 IN

1.9 N LAPORTE MN 2.6 IN

3 N BEMIDJI 2.5 IN

3.6 E TURTLE RIVER MN 2.2 IN

3 E GEORGETOWN 2.0 IN

4.8 NNE BEMIDJI MN 1.9 IN

6.0 S LAKE PARK MN1.7 IN

1 SW OTTERTAIL 1.5 IN

6.0 S LAKE PARK MN 1.4 IN

NEW YORK MILLS MN 1.3 IN

4 ESE WESTBURY 1.0 IN

7.6 SSW ERKSINE MN 0.9 IN

SABIN MN 0.8 IN

7.1 ENEGRANDIN ND 0.8 IN

3.8 SSE WEST FARGO ND 0.5 IN

6.9 ENE GLYNDON MN 0.5 IN

5.2 WNW HAWLEY MN 0.4 IN

2.0 N MOORHEAD MN 0.2 IN

LISBON ND 0.1 IN

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - October 17

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 15

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 15

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 15

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM