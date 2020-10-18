Several Snow Chances This Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SUNDAY: Remaining chilly. Mainly cloudy. Highs again only in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air remains next week. Temperatures start off in the teens Monday morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of snow comes on Tuesday. Some measurable snow possible outside of the valley/lower elevations.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies remain for Wednesday, with the chance of some spotty snow showers developing later in the day. Highs remain in the 30s with a few low 40s, with overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. Thursday again brings the chance of snow, with highs again only in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet weather are expected as we move toward the end of the next business week. Temperatures stay below average, with most only warming into the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND: Very cold start to Saturday. Remaining cold in the afternoon. Slight chance of a snow shower. Another cold day Sunday. Chance of snow.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold start. Slight chance of snow. Low: 21. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow/mix. Low: 24. High: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Low: 27. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow/mix. Low: 28. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 40.

SATURDAY: Cold. Low: 18. High: 32.

SUNDAY: Cold with a chance of snow. Low: 19. High: 31.

10/17/2020 SNOW REPORTS

PARK RAPIDS 4.0 IN

5 N LAKE GEORGE 3.8 IN

15.3 NW PARK RAPIDS MN 3.1 IN

OTTERTAIL MN 3.0 IN

ADA 3.0 IN

CALLAWAY 3.0 IN

1.9 N LAPORTE MN 2.6 IN

3 N BEMIDJI 2.5 IN

3.6 E TURTLE RIVER MN 2.2 IN

3 E GEORGETOWN 2.0 IN

4.8 NNE BEMIDJI MN 1.9 IN

6.0 S LAKE PARK MN1.7 IN

1 SW OTTERTAIL 1.5 IN

6.0 S LAKE PARK MN 1.4 IN

NEW YORK MILLS MN 1.3 IN

4 ESE WESTBURY 1.0 IN

7.6 SSW ERKSINE MN 0.9 IN

SABIN MN 0.8 IN

7.1 ENEGRANDIN ND 0.8 IN

3.8 SSE WEST FARGO ND 0.5 IN

6.9 ENE GLYNDON MN 0.5 IN

5.2 WNW HAWLEY MN 0.4 IN

2.0 N MOORHEAD MN 0.2 IN

LISBON ND 0.1 IN