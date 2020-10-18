Advertisement

North Dakota reports 716 new cases of COVID-19

(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19, along with five new deaths.

Of the 716 reported, 131 come from Cass County.

This brings the active case count in the state to 5,652.

The daily positivity rate is 10.37%.

The death toll stands at 404.

25,922 people have recovered to date.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,316 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

762,083 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

716 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

31,978 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,652 Total Active Cases

+282 Individuals from yesterday

430 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (333 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

25,922 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

147 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-1 - Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (404 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Dickey County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 3
  • Barnes County - 7
  • Benson County – 6
  • Bottineau County – 9
  • Bowman County – 4
  • Burleigh County - 114
  • Cass County – 131
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dickey County – 6
  • Dunn County - 2
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County - 2
  • Foster County – 6
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 113
  • Grant County – 1
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • Kidder County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 4
  • Logan County – 3
  • McHenry County – 5
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 11
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 9
  • Morton County – 36
  • Mountrail County – 15
  • Nelson County - 5
  • Oliver County – 3
  • Pembina County - 7
  • Pierce County - 6
  • Ramsey County – 17
  • Ransom County – 5
  • Richland County – 17
  • Rolette County - 2
  • Sargent County – 7
  • Sheridan County - 6
  • Stark County – 13
  • Stutsman County – 12
  • Towner County - 3
  • Traill County - 4
  • Walsh County - 16
  • Ward County – 79
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 8

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

COVID cases surging across the country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Surge in COVID-19 cases across the country point to a new wave this fall.

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,732 newly reported cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US reaches 8 million COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported the most COVID-19 cases in a day since July.

Coronavirus

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Rural Jerauld County in South Dakota didn’t see a single case of the coronavirus for more than two months stretching from June to August. But over the last two weeks, its rate of new cases per person soared to one of the highest in the nation.

Coronavirus

1,704 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,704 cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

760 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Dept. of Health is reporting 760 new cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.

News

Over 2,000 new Covid cases reported, 13 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,287 new cases of COVID-19, along with 13 additional deaths