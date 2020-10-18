Moorhead Police Department investigating suspicious death

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension Crime Scene Team is assisting with the investigation.

Sunday morning, at 2:50 am, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 18 Street South for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a man dead on the scene. Officials say a woman with non-life-threatening injures was transported by FM Ambulance to Sanford for treatment.

The Moorhead Police Department is currently still active with the investigation.

Officials say there is no indication that there is a threat to the public.

