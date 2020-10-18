Advertisement

Moorhead Police Department investigating suspicious death

(WILX)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension Crime Scene Team is assisting with the investigation.

Sunday morning, at 2:50 am, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 18 Street South for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a man dead on the scene. Officials say a woman with non-life-threatening injures was transported by FM Ambulance to Sanford for treatment.

The Moorhead Police Department is currently still active with the investigation.

Officials say there is no indication that there is a threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,732 newly reported cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

North Dakota reports 716 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
North Dakota is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19, along with five new deaths.

News

Apartment fire extinguished by sprinkler system

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Officials are investigating an overnight apartment fire in Fargo.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports - October 17

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News October 17 - Part 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - October 17

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Search Continues For Gunman In Moorhead Drive-By-Shooting

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Man dead at Otter Tail County Jail

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Officials say a man died while in custody at the Otter Tail County Jail.

News

Local woman using photography to empower others

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
Bethany Johs is the owner at Artography and she’s using her camera to reflect the beauty of 40 women over the age of 40 in the Valley.

News

Langdon boy raises $9,000 for Frost Fire Ski Resort with his lemonade stand

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
You’re never too old for a lemonade stand, and you’re never too young to make a difference.