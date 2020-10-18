Minnesota reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,732 newly reported cases of COVID-19.

The state is also reporting 17 additional deaths. This brings the death toll to 2,234.

8,866 people are currently hospitalized with 2,405 hospitalized in the ICU.

108,316 people have recovered up to this point since the pandemic began.

