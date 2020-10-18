Advertisement

Heart-pounding video shows Ga. officer jump into action to save 3-week-old baby

By WSB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) - A Georgia police officer saved the life of a 3-week-old girl who wasn’t breathing when she stopped to help the baby’s frantic parents on her drive home.

Gwinnett County Schools Officer Zakia Williams was headed home Tuesday when she saw a car driving erratically on Sugarloaf Parkway.

“As I’m going home, I see a car swerving in and out,” Williams said. “They have their windows down, and they’re screaming out the window and beeping their horn.”

The frantic people turned out to be the parents of a 3-week-old girl who was not breathing.

Heart-pounding body camera video shows Williams jump into action and start CPR on the infant. She held her on a knee because she didn’t want to put her on the ground.

“'Come on, you got this. Respond.' That entire time: ‘Pull through. Let’s go. We got this,’” Williams said. “She took a big gasp, and she started crying. I was like, ‘She’s breathing.’”

The baby’s parents were able to take her to the hospital, where she appears to be doing fine.

“I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason,” Williams said. “Those situations go one of two ways, and I’m just grateful I could apply my training to save her life.”

Williams has seven years in law enforcement, but she just started her job with Gwinnett County Schools two weeks ago. She’s not even out of training yet and already being called a lifesaving hero.

The officer says saving the baby was just part of her job.

“When I signed up for this job, I knew what it entailed,” Williams said. “The main thing is to protect and serve the community, and I just felt like I was fulfilling part of my duty.”

